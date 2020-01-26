State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.06% of Moody’s worth $25,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Moody’s by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, insider Robert Fauber sold 3,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.26, for a total transaction of $804,703.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,724,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total value of $4,532,159.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,871,566.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,353,939. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $255.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.66. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $154.60 and a 52 week high of $258.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.16. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 270.17%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Moody’s from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $181.00 to $224.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.18.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

