State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,100 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $16,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 17.5% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 182,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,098,000 after acquiring an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $594,000. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,312,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,062,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.11 per share, with a total value of $153,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $732,018.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,623 shares of company stock worth $26,594,817. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

Shares of PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $150.38 on Friday. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 1 year low of $118.70 and a 1 year high of $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.53 and a 200 day moving average of $144.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 10.92%. PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.