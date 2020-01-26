State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,259 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $20,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,605,412 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,609,248,000 after buying an additional 2,252,720 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in American Express by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,193,957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $732,621,000 after buying an additional 85,419 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its position in American Express by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,032,653 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $373,476,000 after buying an additional 180,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,805,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $222,848,000 after buying an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Express by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,620,043 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $191,619,000 after buying an additional 303,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,715,256.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $122.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.74.

NYSE AXP opened at $135.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.93. American Express has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The company has a market cap of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. American Express had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 29.68%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

