State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 256,100 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 41.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 363,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 256,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $79,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arjuna Capital lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $11,966,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 963,446 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $200,368,000 after acquiring an additional 146,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE:HD opened at $232.00 on Friday. Home Depot Inc has a fifty-two week low of $177.41 and a fifty-two week high of $239.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.22. The stock has a market cap of $254.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Loop Capital restated a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.65.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.