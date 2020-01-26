State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 280,331 Shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Safehold Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,331 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 1.48% of Safehold worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Safehold in the fourth quarter worth $1,016,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Safehold by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in Safehold by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 283,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 1,352.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 918.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.01% of the company’s stock.

SAFE opened at $45.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.64 and a 200 day moving average of $34.65. Safehold Inc has a 52-week low of $16.53 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 32.27%. The business had revenue of $22.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.156 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Safehold in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

In related news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 15,452 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.67 per share, with a total value of $535,720.84. Also, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 2,700 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $105,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,096. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 66,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,681,373 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

