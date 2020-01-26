State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 391,100 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,211 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 391,100 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Intel were worth $98,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 83.0% during the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 117.4% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 65.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,780,595.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $68.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.26.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

