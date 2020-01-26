State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,766,732 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in AT&T were worth $69,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 250,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,772,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 420,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 19,743 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 52,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 59,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE T opened at $38.50 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $282.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $44.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 59.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

