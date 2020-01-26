State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,400 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 0.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $92,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 111,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 21,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,392,000. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 53,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.06. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $92.97 and a 12 month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,247,348 shares of company stock worth $154,656,137. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.86.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

