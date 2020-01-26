Status (SNT) Price Up 0.7% This Week

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. In the last week, Status has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $37.06 million and approximately $11.44 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0107 or 0.00000126 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bithumb, IDCM, HitBTC and OTCBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.08 or 0.03167205 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00203714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00029414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00124656 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, Ovis, Gate.io, IDEX, Tidex, ChaoEX, Gatecoin, Binance, Koinex, Kucoin, LATOKEN, CoinTiger, Bancor Network, Neraex, GOPAX, HitBTC, Huobi, Bittrex, Liqui, Upbit, IDCM, IDAX, Kyber Network, ZB.COM, OTCBTC, Bithumb, ABCC, DDEX, DragonEX, TOPBTC, Cobinhood, Ethfinex, BigONE, DEx.top, OKEx, OOOBTC, Poloniex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.