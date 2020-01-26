Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.16 on Exchanges

Steem (CURRENCY:STEEM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $57.03 million and $563,052.00 worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded 9.7% lower against the dollar. One Steem coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00001881 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, HitBTC, GOPAX and Upbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,464.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.81 or 0.03813772 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.60 or 0.00727639 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00006028 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00016313 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2015. Steem’s total supply is 375,147,964 coins and its circulating supply is 358,173,870 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

Buying and Selling Steem

Steem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, Bittrex, RuDEX, Poloniex, HitBTC, Huobi, Upbit, Bithumb, Binance and GOPAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

