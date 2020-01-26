Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.69.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX opened at $22.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.17. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $37.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.08, a PEG ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,578,925. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $917,540.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 335,954 shares of company stock worth $8,300,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 27.3% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 52.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

