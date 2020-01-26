Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 16.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.3% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,081,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,103,000 after purchasing an additional 240,367 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,198,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,454 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,890,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,725,000 after purchasing an additional 25,437 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,271,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,622,000 after purchasing an additional 72,582 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $148.32 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $126.10 and a 1 year high of $150.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

