Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Short Interest Update

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 833,800 shares, a decrease of 28.7% from the December 31st total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.52. 103,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,649. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.30.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,459 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,548 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 279.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

