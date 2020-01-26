Storj (STORJ) Market Capitalization Reaches $15.29 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 26th. Over the last week, Storj has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. Storj has a market capitalization of $15.29 million and approximately $418,568.00 worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Storj token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, IDAX and Liquid.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $270.39 or 0.03196179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011903 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00204041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029842 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00125518 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Storj Profile

Storj was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Storj is storj.io.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, CoinTiger, Radar Relay, Binance, Gate.io, Huobi, Liqui, Liquid, IDAX, Ethfinex, Tidex, Poloniex, Livecoin, Upbit, IDEX, Bittrex and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

