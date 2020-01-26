STPT One Day Trading Volume Hits $402,946.00 (STPT)

STPT (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 26th. STPT has a market cap of $6.11 million and $402,946.00 worth of STPT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STPT token can currently be purchased for $0.0091 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. In the last week, STPT has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.55 or 0.03185302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011778 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00203363 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000691 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00029703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.64 or 0.00125240 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

STPT Profile

STPT’s total supply is 1,943,020,283 tokens and its circulating supply is 669,779,217 tokens. The official website for STPT is stp.network. STPT’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks. The official message board for STPT is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol.

Buying and Selling STPT

STPT can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STPT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

