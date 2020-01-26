STRAKS (STAK) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges

STRAKS (CURRENCY:STAK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 26th. STRAKS has a total market capitalization of $30,773.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of STRAKS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, STRAKS has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. One STRAKS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, SouthXchange and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,571.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $167.53 or 0.01954056 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $343.82 or 0.04010335 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.02 or 0.00653437 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00739685 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00106262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010490 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029535 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.52 or 0.00624309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

STRAKS Coin Profile

STRAKS (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2017. STRAKS’s total supply is 47,686,769 coins and its circulating supply is 23,858,907 coins. STRAKS’s official Twitter account is @STRAKSproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for STRAKS is /r/STRAKSproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. STRAKS’s official website is straks.tech.

Buying and Selling STRAKS

STRAKS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Crex24, CryptoBridge, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STRAKS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STRAKS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy STRAKS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

