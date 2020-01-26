Streamit Coin (STREAM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,323.00

Streamit Coin (CURRENCY:STREAM) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 26th. One Streamit Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00004548 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and CoinExchange. In the last week, Streamit Coin has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Streamit Coin has a total market cap of $2.71 million and approximately $18,323.00 worth of Streamit Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00070149 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 53.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000816 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000092 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Streamit Coin Coin Profile

Streamit Coin (STREAM) is a coin. Streamit Coin’s total supply is 11,043,879 coins and its circulating supply is 7,051,258 coins. Streamit Coin’s official website is streamitcoin.com. Streamit Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Streamit Coin is streamitcoin.com/#.

Streamit Coin Coin Trading

Streamit Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Crex24, VinDAX and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamit Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamit Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamit Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

