StrongHands (SHND) Hits Market Cap of $389,358.00

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 26th. One StrongHands coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. In the last seven days, StrongHands has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a market capitalization of $389,358.00 and $40.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 159.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000023 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrongHands Coin Profile

StrongHands (CRYPTO:SHND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,665,384,389 coins and its circulating supply is 16,252,190,035 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StrongHands’ official website is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, STEX, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Graviex, BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

