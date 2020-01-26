Strs Ohio Acquires 81,803 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 195,775 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,803 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of FedEx worth $29,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 39.1% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 36,872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,025 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 36.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 12,617 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 292,720 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,889 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.75 per share, for a total transaction of $758,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,555,090.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $148.22 per share, with a total value of $1,482,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 77,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,120.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FedEx from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on FedEx from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.88.

FDX stock opened at $154.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.42. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $137.78 and a 52-week high of $199.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 733.67, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The shipping service provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.27). FedEx had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $17.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.03 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.75%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

