Strs Ohio Buys 65,576 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 271,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,576 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.07% of Valero Energy worth $25,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 151.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 214,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after acquiring an additional 128,962 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,830.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 5.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 12.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total value of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

