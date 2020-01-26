Strs Ohio Cuts Holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,833,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191,256 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.90% of International Game Technology worth $27,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IGT. Boston Partners boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 4,856.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,293,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,823,000 after purchasing an additional 8,125,678 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,057,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,212 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,187,000 after purchasing an additional 949,458 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,828,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in International Game Technology by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,947,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,224,000 after purchasing an additional 585,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.72% of the company’s stock.

IGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded International Game Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

NYSE IGT opened at $14.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92. International Game Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $11.32 and a 1-year high of $17.85.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.80%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides technology products and services across lotteries, electronic gaming machines, sports betting, and interactive gaming markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy.

