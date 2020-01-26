Strs Ohio Decreases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 597,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 35,521 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.07% of Occidental Petroleum worth $24,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 18.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,480,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,967,308,000 after acquiring an additional 6,884,914 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 24.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,311,398 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,297,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,424 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,501,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $155,717,000 after acquiring an additional 529,992 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 82.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,915,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,188,348 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,435,000 after acquiring an additional 90,882 shares during the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.65. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.48%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.07%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on OXY shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

In other news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.09 per share, with a total value of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, for a total transaction of $471,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 113,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

