Strs Ohio Grows Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 350,412 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,441 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.06% of EOG Resources worth $29,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 349,845 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,966,000 after acquiring an additional 66,551 shares during the period. Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 37,361 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 144,195 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,433,000 after acquiring an additional 33,753 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 668,857 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $49,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,668 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 48,455 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after acquiring an additional 23,752 shares during the period. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

NYSE EOG opened at $79.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. EOG Resources Inc has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.80.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.13. EOG Resources had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total transaction of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.95.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

See Also: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.