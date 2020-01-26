Strs Ohio Has $24.87 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Strs Ohio cut its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,454 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 4,780 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,398 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.32, for a total value of $632,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,979.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $741,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,681 shares of company stock worth $31,427,895 in the last 90 days. 24.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $564.82 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 52 week low of $176.99 and a 52 week high of $594.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $439.53 and its 200-day moving average is $307.88. The company has a market capitalization of $103.14 billion, a PE ratio of -116.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $372.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $555.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $375.91.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

