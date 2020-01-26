Strs Ohio Has $25.77 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $25,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 607 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 1,477 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 999 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price objective (up previously from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $547.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.80.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total value of $1,961,385.20. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $401.82 and a 52-week high of $547.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $509.46 and its 200-day moving average is $467.24.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.