Strs Ohio Has $25.91 Million Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 232,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.05% of Phillips 66 worth $25,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 41.1% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total value of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.17.

Shares of PSX opened at $100.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $27.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

