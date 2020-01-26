Strs Ohio Has $27.74 Million Stock Position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 189,287 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.44% of Jabil worth $27,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,804.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Jabil in the third quarter worth $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Jabil by 78.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 11.3% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JBL opened at $42.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.31. Jabil Inc has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In related news, SVP Sergio Cadavid sold 610 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $26,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $626,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 307,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,847,741.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 326,786 shares of company stock valued at $13,091,685 over the last ninety days. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on JBL. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Jabil from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.63.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

