Strs Ohio Has $28.03 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.12% of AMETEK worth $28,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 640.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research lowered AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Bank of America lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on AMETEK from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $99.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31. The firm has a market cap of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.23.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $337,532.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,661.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 12,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.51, for a total value of $1,232,360.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,031,126.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,506 shares of company stock worth $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.