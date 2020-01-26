Strs Ohio Has $29.02 Million Position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Strs Ohio increased its position in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 837,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 34,307 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.23% of Duke Realty worth $29,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 66.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,326,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,278 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Duke Realty by 9.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,907,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,760,000 after purchasing an additional 256,925 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Duke Realty by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,786,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,697,000 after purchasing an additional 76,039 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Duke Realty by 184.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,504,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,118,000 after purchasing an additional 975,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DRE. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $35.00 price objective on Duke Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research cut Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.92.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DRE opened at $36.10 on Friday. Duke Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $28.56 and a 1-year high of $36.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.79 and a 200-day moving average of $34.01.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $215.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 40.04%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

