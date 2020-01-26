Strs Ohio Has $29.73 Million Stake in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Strs Ohio trimmed its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,931 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.06% of Air Products & Chemicals worth $29,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $243.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $233.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.55. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 19.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.52%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $241.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products & Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.