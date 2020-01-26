Strs Ohio Lowers Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 437,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,742 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Ventas worth $25,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 230.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup lowered Ventas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Raymond James lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.78.

VTR stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.59 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $65.63.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $983.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.43 million. Ventas had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 4.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.7925 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 77.89%.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

