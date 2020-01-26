Strs Ohio Purchases 6,046 Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,009,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.13% of Kroger worth $29,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $40,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 35.8% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 21.6% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. 79.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $73,944.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $431,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KR shares. TheStreet raised Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.74.

KR opened at $28.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Kroger Co has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $29.97.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Kroger Co will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

