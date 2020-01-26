Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.45% of Acuity Brands worth $24,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AYI. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 231.2% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AYI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Acuity Brands from $166.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Acuity Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. ValuEngine raised Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acuity Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Acuity Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Shares of AYI opened at $121.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.11. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.95 and a 52-week high of $147.44.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The electronics maker reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $834.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.72 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 20th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

