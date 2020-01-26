Strs Ohio Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.08% of Lululemon Athletica worth $25,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LULU. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

Shares of LULU opened at $240.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $233.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.37. The company has a market capitalization of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.01 and a fifty-two week high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,196.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

