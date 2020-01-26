Strs Ohio Sells 10,448 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,448 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Capital One Financial worth $29,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 28,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 371.9% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.77.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $107.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.98 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.29.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.14. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 78,695 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.92, for a total transaction of $7,863,204.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,888,084.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $6,049,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 294,951 shares of company stock valued at $29,669,374. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.