Strs Ohio Trims Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,022 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.05% of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH worth $29,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 655.6% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Get CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.82.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, Director J Landis Martin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $130,620.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 131,617 shares in the company, valued at $17,191,812.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $149.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.71, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.25. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 52 week low of $112.30 and a 52 week high of $150.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.