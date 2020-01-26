Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.11% of Baker Hughes A GE worth $28,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter worth $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BHGE shares. ValuEngine upgraded Baker Hughes A GE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Baker Hughes A GE from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $22.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a twelve month low of $20.09 and a twelve month high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

