Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 42.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,020 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,571,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $59,522,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,462,431 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,918,870,000 after acquiring an additional 229,189 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Stryker by 490.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 265,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $57,514,000 after acquiring an additional 220,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Stryker by 48.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $139,283,000 after acquiring an additional 209,552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.85, for a total value of $582,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,870,838.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $962,502.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,652 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,481. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Stryker from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.16.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $214.23 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $160.79 and a 12-month high of $223.45. The company has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 23.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

