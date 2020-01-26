Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) Given Average Recommendation of “Sell” by Analysts

Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 4.30 (Sell) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $18.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.35 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Studio City International an industry rank of 215 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Studio City International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th.

Shares of NYSE:MSC traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 82.30 and a beta of -1.06. Studio City International has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $21.22.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 2.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Studio City International will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Studio City International Holdings Ltd (NYSE:MSC) by 79.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,543 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Studio City International worth $1,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Studio City International Company Profile

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. is a gaming, retail and entertainment resort located in Cotai, Macau. It engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

