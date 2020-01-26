Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 189 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,173 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,586,748,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 357,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,423,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in BlackRock by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 339,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in BlackRock by 2.6% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 304,302 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in BlackRock by 32.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,982,000 after purchasing an additional 63,063 shares during the period. 81.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.80.

NYSE BLK opened at $536.84 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $401.82 and a 12 month high of $547.35. The stock has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $509.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total value of $1,218,137.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.