Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Acquires 651 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,117 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.5% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $22,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,653,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 379 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.66, for a total transaction of $663,500.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,041,412.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $2,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,177.07.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

