Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.1% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $9,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lucia Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 626.9% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $125.14 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $92.97 and a 52-week high of $127.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In other Procter & Gamble news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,415,379.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last three months. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

