Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVB. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 85.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 92.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Sean J. Breslin sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.51, for a total transaction of $165,897.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy J. Naughton sold 26,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.60, for a total transaction of $5,689,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $219.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $210.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. AvalonBay Communities Inc has a twelve month low of $185.36 and a twelve month high of $222.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.45.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.80. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 45.56% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $587.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVB. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.69.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

