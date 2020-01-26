Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Has $7.21 Million Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 78.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,142 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 21.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,483,927 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 258,073 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 408.5% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 32.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,810 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Edward Jones raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.78.

In related news, CFO Kelly A. Kramer sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total value of $3,163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 352,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,933,406.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 39,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total transaction of $1,765,713.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 137,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,013.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.12%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

