Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,397 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 17,451.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 420,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,748,000 after buying an additional 417,964 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cintas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,047,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,741,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,362,486,000 after buying an additional 129,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 621.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,144,000 after buying an additional 109,695 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 137,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,537,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Bank of America raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cintas in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cintas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.18.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $283.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.98. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $181.17 and a twelve month high of $287.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $271.15 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 12.99%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

