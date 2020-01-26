Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 2,773 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lowered its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,596,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,994,469,000 after buying an additional 1,047,518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 1,157.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 697,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $92,783,000 after buying an additional 642,322 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,008,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,290,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,594,000 after buying an additional 216,048 shares in the last quarter. 70.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $132.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.20. DTE Energy Co has a 12 month low of $112.86 and a 12 month high of $134.72.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DTE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America raised shares of DTE Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $134.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.10.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

