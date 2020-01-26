Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,398 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,258 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 403,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 58,674 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 20,277 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 28.7% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 173,535 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $9,914,000 after acquiring an additional 38,654 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 65,471 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.13.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 52.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

