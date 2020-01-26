Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Position in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 936.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.07% of H & R Block worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HRB. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in H & R Block by 4,454.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in H & R Block during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in H & R Block by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period.

Get H & R Block alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of H & R Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of H & R Block in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NYSE:HRB opened at $23.94 on Friday. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $22.79 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.96.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. H & R Block had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 332.04%. The business had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.83) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. H & R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.37%.

About H & R Block

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for H & R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H & R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.