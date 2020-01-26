Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,027 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,763,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,197,000 after purchasing an additional 373,372 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,776,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $369,015,000 after purchasing an additional 308,210 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,885,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,130,000 after purchasing an additional 306,002 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,290,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $183,113,000 after purchasing an additional 158,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,078,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $160,528,000 after purchasing an additional 67,029 shares in the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Progressive in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In other Progressive news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total transaction of $271,068.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,614 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,627,981.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 376,308 shares in the company, valued at $27,090,412.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,817 shares of company stock worth $3,493,237 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PGR opened at $76.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average is $75.12.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Progressive had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 8.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progressive Corp will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 7th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

