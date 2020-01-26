Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 805,300 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the December 31st total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 268,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $172,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,095.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Machell Simon bought 6,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, with a total value of $84,802.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUN. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunoco during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Sunoco by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sunoco stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 237,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,657. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 0.78. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 31.52% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SUN. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

